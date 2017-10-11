9 IPOs that gained over 100% against issue price in last one year

The market prices of these nine newly-listed companies more than doubled, gaining up to 300% against their respective issue prices in the last one year.
Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates D-Mart retail chain, hit a new high of Rs 1,245 on Wednesday in intra-day trade. At 11:37 AM; the stock was trading at Rs 1,233, appreciated by 312% against its issue price of Rs 299 per share.
Last month, Goldman Sachs said in a report that the retailer was well placed to benefit from the ongoing tax reform, with grocery market share shifting to the organised sector. “While Avenue Supermarts maintains low prices (with thin gross margins and light working capital), its CROCI (cash return in capital invested) remains better than global retail peers,” says Aditya Soman, analyst with Goldman Sachs. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.
Shankara Building Products was trading at Rs 1,516, appreciated by 230% from its issue price of Rs 460 per share. Since July, the stock zoomed 87% from Rs 811, after the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their stake in the company in July-September (Q2FY18) quarter.
FPIs total holding in Shankara Building Products increased by 3.39 percentage points to 10.66% in Q2FY18. They hold 7.27% stake in the company at the end of June quarter (Q1FY18), according to the latest shareholding pattern with the stock exchanges.
PSP Projects too hit new high of Rs 466 on BSE in intra-day trade today. The construction & engineering company issued shares at price of Rs 210 per share, is currently trading 107% higher against its issue price of Rs 210 per share.
|COMPANY NAME
|DATE OF LISTING
|IPO PRICE(Rs)
|LATEST PRICE(Rs)
|% chg
|AVENUE SUPER.
|MAR 21,2017
|299.00
|1231.25
|311.79
|SHANKARA BUILD.
|APR 05,2017
|460.00
|1516.00
|229.57
|MAJESTIC RESEARC
|DEC 14,2016
|114.00
|324.10
|184.30
|SALASAR TECHNO
|JUL 25,2017
|108.00
|282.95
|161.99
|CENTRAL DEP. SER
|JUN 30,2017
|149.00
|388.50
|160.74
|ENDURANCE TECH.
|OCT 19,2016
|472.00
|1098.75
|132.79
|APEX FROZEN
|SEP 04,2017
|175.00
|405.00
|131.43
|PSP PROJECTS
|MAY 29,2017
|210.00
|434.00
|106.67
|SHEELA FOAM
|DEC 09,2016
|730.00
|1471.15
|101.53
|PNB HOUSING
|NOV 07,2016
|775.00
|1507.30
|94.49
|AU SMALL FINANCE
|JUL 10,2017
|358.00
|582.00
|62.57
|DIXON TECHNOLOG.
|SEP 18,2017
|1766.00
|2713.85
|53.67
|CAPACIT'E INFRA.
|SEP 25,2017
|250.00
|349.00
|39.60
|PRATAAP SNACKS
|OCT 05,2017
|938.00
|1284.05
|36.89
|COCHIN SHIPYARD
|AUG 11,2017
|432.00
|582.40
|34.81
|LAURUS LABS
|DEC 19,2016
|428.00
|541.70
|26.57
|BSE
|FEB 03,2017
|806.00
|1000.00
|24.07
|MUSIC BROADCAST
|MAR 17,2017
|333.00
|397.00
|19.22
|TEJAS NETWORKS
|JUN 27,2017
|257.00
|306.20
|19.14
|VARUN BEVERAGES
|NOV 08,2016
|445.00
|516.75
|16.12
|ICICI LOMBARD
|SEP 27,2017
|661.00
|685.75
|3.74
|MANAS PROPERTIES
|MAR 30,2017
|360.00
|362.00
|0.56
|SBI LIFE INSURAN
|OCT 03,2017
|700.00
|699.25
|-0.11
|ERIS LIFESCIENCE
|JUN 29,2017
|603.00
|586.65
|-2.71
|SECURITY & INTEL
|AUG 10,2017
|815.00
|783.10
|-3.91
|BHARAT ROAD
|SEP 18,2017
|205.00
|181.60
|-11.41
|MATRIMONY.COM
|SEP 21,2017
|985.00
|860.30
|-12.66
|GTPL HATHWAY
|JUL 04,2017
|170.00
|147.00
|-13.53
|S CHAND & COMPAN
|MAY 09,2017
|670.00
|476.55
|-28.87
|CL EDUCATE
|MAR 31,2017
|502.00
|335.00
|-33.27
|List of IPO's have issue price of more than Rs 100 per share
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU