JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty above 10,050; Bharti Airtel leads
Business Standard

9 IPOs that gained over 100% against issue price in last one year

Avenue Supermarts, Shankara Building Products, CDSL, PSP Projects, Sheela Foam, Apex Frozen and Endurance Technologies have gained more than 100% against their respective issue price.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

rally1

Avenue Supermarts, Shankara Building Products, Central Depository Services India (CDSL), PSP Projects, Sheela Foam, Apex Frozen and Endurance Technologies are among nine initial public offers (IPO) that have given healthy returns to the investors over the last one year.

The market prices of these nine newly-listed companies more than doubled, gaining up to 300% against their respective issue prices in the last one year.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates D-Mart retail chain, hit a new high of Rs 1,245 on Wednesday in intra-day trade. At 11:37 AM; the stock was trading at Rs 1,233, appreciated by 312% against its issue price of Rs 299 per share.

Last month, Goldman Sachs said in a report that the retailer was well placed to benefit from the ongoing tax reform, with grocery market share shifting to the organised sector. “While Avenue Supermarts maintains low prices (with thin gross margins and light working capital), its CROCI (cash return in capital invested) remains better than global retail peers,” says Aditya Soman, analyst with Goldman Sachs. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT.

Shankara Building Products was trading at Rs 1,516, appreciated by 230% from its issue price of Rs 460 per share. Since July, the stock zoomed 87% from Rs 811, after the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their stake in the company in July-September (Q2FY18) quarter.

FPIs total holding in Shankara Building Products increased by 3.39 percentage points to 10.66% in Q2FY18. They hold 7.27% stake in the company at the end of June quarter (Q1FY18), according to the latest shareholding pattern with the stock exchanges.

PSP Projects too hit new high of Rs 466 on BSE in intra-day trade today. The construction & engineering company issued shares at price of Rs 210 per share, is currently trading 107% higher against its issue price of Rs 210 per share.
The company on Tuesday, after market hours said that it has been awarded main contract works at Surat Diamond Bourse, Khajod valued at Rs 1,575 crore.

COMPANY NAME DATE OF LISTING IPO PRICE(Rs) LATEST PRICE(Rs) % chg
AVENUE SUPER. MAR 21,2017 299.00 1231.25 311.79
SHANKARA BUILD. APR 05,2017 460.00 1516.00 229.57
MAJESTIC RESEARC DEC 14,2016 114.00 324.10 184.30
SALASAR TECHNO JUL 25,2017 108.00 282.95 161.99
CENTRAL DEP. SER JUN 30,2017 149.00 388.50 160.74
ENDURANCE TECH. OCT 19,2016 472.00 1098.75 132.79
APEX FROZEN SEP 04,2017 175.00 405.00 131.43
PSP PROJECTS MAY 29,2017 210.00 434.00 106.67
SHEELA FOAM DEC 09,2016 730.00 1471.15 101.53
         
PNB HOUSING NOV 07,2016 775.00 1507.30 94.49
AU SMALL FINANCE JUL 10,2017 358.00 582.00 62.57
DIXON TECHNOLOG. SEP 18,2017 1766.00 2713.85 53.67
CAPACIT'E INFRA. SEP 25,2017 250.00 349.00 39.60
PRATAAP SNACKS OCT 05,2017 938.00 1284.05 36.89
COCHIN SHIPYARD AUG 11,2017 432.00 582.40 34.81
LAURUS LABS DEC 19,2016 428.00 541.70 26.57
BSE FEB 03,2017 806.00 1000.00 24.07
MUSIC BROADCAST MAR 17,2017 333.00 397.00 19.22
TEJAS NETWORKS JUN 27,2017 257.00 306.20 19.14
VARUN BEVERAGES NOV 08,2016 445.00 516.75 16.12
ICICI LOMBARD SEP 27,2017 661.00 685.75 3.74
MANAS PROPERTIES MAR 30,2017 360.00 362.00 0.56
SBI LIFE INSURAN OCT 03,2017 700.00 699.25 -0.11
ERIS LIFESCIENCE JUN 29,2017 603.00 586.65 -2.71
SECURITY & INTEL AUG 10,2017 815.00 783.10 -3.91
BHARAT ROAD SEP 18,2017 205.00 181.60 -11.41
MATRIMONY.COM SEP 21,2017 985.00 860.30 -12.66
GTPL HATHWAY JUL 04,2017 170.00 147.00 -13.53
S CHAND & COMPAN MAY 09,2017 670.00 476.55 -28.87
CL EDUCATE MAR 31,2017 502.00 335.00 -33.27
         
List of IPO's have issue price of more than Rs 100 per share

First Published: Wed, October 11 2017. 12:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements