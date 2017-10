9 IPOs that gained over 100% against issue price in last one year

Avenue Supermarts, Shankara Building Products, Central Depository Services India (CDSL), PSP Projects, Sheela Foam, Apex Frozen and Endurance Technologies are among nine initial public offers (IPO) that have given healthy returns to the investors over the last one year.The market prices of these nine newly-listed companies more than doubled, gaining up to 300% against their respective issue prices in the last one year.Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain, hit a new high of Rs 1,245 on Wednesday in intra-day trade. At 11:37 AM; the stock was trading at Rs 1,233, appreciated by 312% against its issue price of Rs 299 per share.Last month, Goldman Sachs said in a report that the retailer was well placed to benefit from the ongoing tax reform, with grocery market share shifting to the organised sector. “While Avenue Supermarts maintains low prices (with thin gross margins and light working capital), its CROCI (cash return in capital invested) remains better than global retail peers,” says Aditya Soman, analyst with Goldman Sachs. CLICK HERE TO READ FULL REPORT. Shankara Building Products was trading at Rs 1,516, appreciated by 230% from its issue price of Rs 460 per share. Since July, the stock zoomed 87% from Rs 811, after the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) increased their stake in the company in July-September (Q2FY18) quarter.FPIs total holding in Shankara Building Products increased by 3.39 percentage points to 10.66% in Q2FY18. They hold 7.27% stake in the company at the end of June quarter (Q1FY18), according to the latest shareholding pattern with the stock exchanges.too hit new high of Rs 466 on BSE in intra-day trade today. The construction & engineering company issued shares at price of Rs 210 per share, is currently trading 107% higher against its issue price of Rs 210 per share.