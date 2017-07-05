These seven smallcap stocks rally over 50% in one month; Venkys zooms 80%

Company 05/06/2017 LTP % chg Venky's (India) 1244.65 2222.35 78.6 Bhansali Engg. 41.00 70.30 71.5 Graphite India 113.70 188.75 66.0 JP Associates 12.75 20.95 64.3 B.L.Kashyap 30.80 48.80 58.4 HEG 277.15 427.45 54.2 Rai S R Mohota 86.95 132.50 52.4 Jaypee Infratec. 12.46 18.55 48.9 Phillips Carbon 447.95 645.00 44.0 Tinplate Co. 89.60 126.60 41.3 McNally Bharat 41.00 57.10 39.3 Shivam Autotech 51.05 70.20 37.5 Shilpi Cable 30.00 41.25 37.5 Take Solutions 129.30 175.85 36.0 MEP Infrast. 92.30 125.50 36.0 Man Inds. 57.15 77.05 34.8 GVK Power Infra. 6.28 8.39 33.6 Sona Koyo Steer. 83.30 108.00 29.7 Lux Industries 838.35 1084.00 29.3 NELCO 79.70 103.00 29.2 BASF India 1353.75 1747.85 29.1 Meghmani Organ. 41.10 52.15 26.9 Hil Ltd 811.05 1025.00 26.4 Pioneer Distil. 164.25 207.50 26.3 Magma Fincorp 131.05 165.00 25.9 BEML Ltd 1238.60 1554.15 25.5 SEAMEC Ltd 125.50 156.90 25.0 S&P BSE index 15410.0 15702.0 1.9 S&P BSE Sensex 31309.5 31243.7 -0.2

Venky’s (India), HEG, Graphite India, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Jaiprakash Associates, B L Kashyap and Sons and Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spinning & Weaving Mills are among seven stocks from the S&P BSE index, which rallied by over 50% in the past one month.The S&P BSE index was up 1.9% as compared to a marginal 0.2% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.Venky’s (India) hit new high of Rs 2,248, up 8%, extending its four-session long rally of 47%. The stock of poultry firm has zoomed 80% in past one month from Rs 1,245 on June 5, 2017.Analyst at Kotak Securities, project 42% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in earnings through FY17-FY19 for Venky’s (India) and expect significantly improved return ratios and reduction in debt, going forward, which builds a case for greater investor attention/ re-rating.“Since FY15/16, measures taken by the industry to correct the supply-demand mismatch in poultry have begun to impact chicken prices positively. In addition, the company also stands to gain from external factors - such as restrictions on cow slaughter and decline in raw material prices (soya prices down 30% y/y as of May, corn prices down 10%),” the broking firm said in recent report.Near-term (FY18) earnings visibility is high, especially following sharp rise in poultry prices already witnessed in 1QFY18, added report.and HEG, engaged in graphite electrode business, have rallied 66% and 54%, respectively, in past one month.India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra) affirmed the credit rating of as IND A' with stable outlook.“With the tightness on the supply side, given the change in the industry structure and demand remaining healthy, the demand supply balance has shifted in the favour of the suppliers. This has resulted in a significant increase in graphite electrode prices to nearly USD 4,000/t from USD 2,000/t in the spot market,” Ind-Ra said in a press release.However, most players have not been able to take the full benefit of the price increase, given that the graphite electrode industry contracts for 60%­70% of the capacity at the beginning of a calendar year. The benefit of the increased prices will largely be realised in 2HFY18, given that capacities in these quarters would have been contracted at higher prices, it added.Meanwhile, another 20 stocks from the S&P BSE index were up between 25% and 49% in past one month.