Today's picks: 11 October 2017

Nifty
Current: 10,016 (fut: 10,036), Target: NA
Stop-short positions at 10,100. Big moves could go till 10,150, 9,900. A long 9,900p (42), short 9,800p (26) could gain 10-15 if the 9,975 support is tested.
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,348 (fut: 24,376)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,275. Stop-short positions at 24,475. Big moves could go till 24,700, 24,050. Big resistances just above current levels.
Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 691
Target price: Rs 680
Keep a stop at Rs 698 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 682 and Rs 684. Book profits at Rs 680.
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 385
Target price: Rs 392
Keep a stop at Rs 382 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 389 and Rs 390. Book profits at Rs 392.
Bajaj Auto
Current price: Rs 3,130
Target price: Rs 3,180
Keep a stop at Rs 3,100 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 3,165 and Rs 3,175.
Book profits at Rs 3,180.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
