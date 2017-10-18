JUST IN
Business Standard

Today's Picks: 18 October, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Axis Bank, BPCL, Infosys

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
 
Current: 10,234 (fut: 10,256), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,175. Stop-short positions at 10,325. Big moves could go till 10,375, 10,125.  A butterfly of long 10,200c (94), two short 10,300c (39x2), long 10,400c (14) costs 30 and it could pay a maximum of 70 at an index value of 10,300.
 
Bank Nifty
 
Current: 24,644  (fut: 24,667)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,575. Stop-short positions at 24,775.  Big moves could go till 25,000, 24,300. The financial index is much less bullish than the broader market.
 
Axis Bank  
 
Current price: Rs 513 
Target price: Rs 505 
Keep a stop at Rs 518 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 506 and Rs 508. Book profits at Rs 505.
 
BPCL
 
Current price: Rs 513
Target price: Rs 525
Keep a stop at Rs 507 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 520 and Rs 522. Book profits at Rs 525.  
 
Infosys   
 
Current price: Rs 930
Target price: Rs 910
Keep a stop at Rs 940 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 915 and Rs 920. Book profits at Rs 910.   
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Wed, October 18 2017. 00:37 IST

