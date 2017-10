Today's Picks: 18 October, 2017

Nifty



Current: 10,234 (fut: 10,256), Target: NA



Bank Nifty

Axis Bank

Infosys

Stop-long positions at 10,175. Stop-short positions at 10,325. Big moves could go till 10,375, 10,125. A butterfly of long 10,200c (94), two short 10,300c (39x2), long 10,400c (14) costs 30 and it could pay a maximum of 70 at an index value of 10,300.Current: 24,644 (fut: 24,667)Target: NAStop-long positions at 24,575. Stop-short positions at 24,775. Big moves could go till 25,000, 24,300. The financial index is much less bullish than the broader market.Current price: Rs 513Target price: Rs 505Keep a stop at Rs 518 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 506 and Rs 508. Book profits at Rs 505.Current price: Rs 513Target price: Rs 525Keep a stop at Rs 507 and golong. Add to the position between Rs 520 and Rs 522. Book profits at Rs 525.Current price: Rs 930Target price: Rs 910Keep a stop at Rs 940 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 915 and Rs 920. Book profits at Rs 910.Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated