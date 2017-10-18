Today's Picks: 18 October, 2017

Nifty
Current: 10,234 (fut: 10,256), Target: NA
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,644 (fut: 24,667)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,575. Stop-short positions at 24,775. Big moves could go till 25,000, 24,300. The financial index is much less bullish than the broader market.
Axis Bank
Current price: Rs 513
Target price: Rs 505
Keep a stop at Rs 518 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 506 and Rs 508. Book profits at Rs 505.
BPCL
Current price: Rs 513
Target price: Rs 525
Keep a stop at Rs 507 and go
long. Add to the position between Rs 520 and Rs 522. Book profits at Rs 525.
Infosys
Current price: Rs 930
Target price: Rs 910
Keep a stop at Rs 940 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 915 and Rs 920. Book profits at Rs 910.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
