Today's picks: 23 August 2017

Current: 9,765 (fut: 9,794) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,725. Stop-short positions at 9,875. Big moves could go till 9,920, 9,675. A long 9,700p (42), short 9,600p (24) could gain 15-20 if the index tests 9,700.

Bank

Current: 23,974 (futures: 24,083)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 23,975. Stop-short positions at 24,200. Big moves could go till 24,400, 23,750. Correction likely to continue.

Current price: Rs 510

Target price: Rs 520

Keep a stop at Rs 505 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 516 and Rs 518. Book profits at Rs 520.

Current price: Rs 1,176

Target price: Rs 1,155

Keep a stop at Rs 1,190 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,160 and Rs 1,165. Book profits at Rs 1,155.

Current price: Rs 2,498

Target price: Rs 2,455

Keep a stop at Rs 2,520 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,465 and Rs 2,475. Book profits at Rs 2,455.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated Devangshu Datta