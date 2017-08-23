JUST IN
Multiple factors in favour of gas utility companies
Business Standard

Today's picks: 23 August 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, BPCL, Indiabulls Housing, TCS

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty       
Current: 9,765   (fut: 9,794) Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 9,725. Stop-short positions at 9,875. Big moves could go till 9,920, 9,675. A long 9,700p (42), short 9,600p (24) could gain 15-20 if the index tests 9,700.

Bank Nifty       
Current: 23,974   (futures: 24,083
Target: NA  
Stop-long positions at 23,975. Stop-short positions at 24,200. Big moves could go till 24,400, 23,750. Correction likely to continue.  

BPCL          
Current price: Rs 510 
Target price: Rs 520
Keep a stop at Rs 505 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 516 and Rs 518. Book profits at Rs 520.

Current price: Rs 1,176   
Target price: Rs 1,155
Keep a stop at Rs 1,190 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,160 and Rs 1,165. Book profits at Rs 1,155.

TCS         
Current price: Rs 2,498  
Target price: Rs 2,455
Keep a stop at Rs 2,520 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,465 and Rs 2,475. Book profits at Rs 2,455.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated Devangshu Datta

