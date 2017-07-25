TRENDING ON BS
Sensex, Nifty touch new record highs; Nifty 34 points shy of 10k
Business Standard

Today's picks: July 25, 2017

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Dr Reddys, ITC, Indiabulls Housing Finance

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
       
Current: 9,966  (fut: 9,962) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 9,900. Stop-short positions at 10,025. Big moves could go till 10,075, 9,825. A long 10,000c (22), short 10,100c (5) could double if 10,000 is hit. 

Bank Nifty  
     
Current: 24,420   (futures: 24,377) Target: NA  

Stop-long positions at 24,275. Stop-short positions at 24,475. Big moves could go till 24,700. 24,000. The index could see profit booking today. Resistance between 24,450 and 24,500. 

Dr Reddys 
           
Current price: Rs 2,696 
Target price: Rs 2,650
Keep a stop at Rs 2,720 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,660 and Rs 2,670. Book profits at Rs 2,650.  

ITC
   
Current price: Rs 293  
Target price: Rs 299
Keep a stop at Rs 290 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 297 and Rs 298. Book profits at Rs 299.

     
Current price: Rs 1,157  
Target price: Rs 1,175
Keep a stop at Rs 1,145 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,165 and Rs 1,170. Book profits at Rs 1,175. 
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session unless otherwise stated

