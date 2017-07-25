Today's picks: July 25, 2017

Nifty

Current: 9,966 (fut: 9,962) Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 9,900. Stop-short positions at 10,025. Big moves could go till 10,075, 9,825. A long 10,000c (22), short 10,100c (5) could double if 10,000 is hit.

Bank

Current: 24,420 (futures: 24,377) Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 24,275. Stop-short positions at 24,475. Big moves could go till 24,700. 24,000. The index could see profit booking today. Resistance between 24,450 and 24,500.

Dr Reddys

Current price: Rs 2,696

Target price: Rs 2,650

Keep a stop at Rs 2,720 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 2,660 and Rs 2,670. Book profits at Rs 2,650.

ITC

Current price: Rs 293

Target price: Rs 299

Keep a stop at Rs 290 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 297 and Rs 298. Book profits at Rs 299.

Current price: Rs 1,157

Target price: Rs 1,175

Keep a stop at Rs 1,145 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,165 and Rs 1,170. Book profits at Rs 1,175.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session unless otherwise stated