TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Markets » News

TCS market capitalisation jumps over three-fold under N Chandrasekaran
Business Standard

Trident hits record high on heavy volumes

The stock surged 10% to Rs 66.40, also its record high on the BSE on back of heavy volumes

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Trident hits record high on heavy volumes

Trident surged 10% to Rs 66.40, also its record high on the BSE on back of heavy volumes.

At 3:23 pm; the stock of textile company was up 9% at Rs 65.35 as compared to a marginal 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.  The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly six-fold with a combined 12.49 million shares representing 2.45% of total equity of Trident changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.


According to shareholding pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 filed by the company, reveals that the investor Dolly Khanna bought over 1% stake in Trident during the quarter.

Dolly Khanna held 5.24 million or 1.03% stake in Trident at the end of December quarter against nil holding at the end of September quarter.
 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Trident hits record high on heavy volumes

The stock surged 10% to Rs 66.40, also its record high on the BSE on back of heavy volumes

The stock surged 10% to Rs 66.40, also its record high on the BSE on back of heavy volumes
Trident surged 10% to Rs 66.40, also its record high on the BSE on back of heavy volumes.

At 3:23 pm; the stock of textile company was up 9% at Rs 65.35 as compared to a marginal 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.  The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly six-fold with a combined 12.49 million shares representing 2.45% of total equity of Trident changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

According to shareholding pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 filed by the company, reveals that the investor Dolly Khanna bought over 1% stake in Trident during the quarter.

Dolly Khanna held 5.24 million or 1.03% stake in Trident at the end of December quarter against nil holding at the end of September quarter.
 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Trident hits record high on heavy volumes

The stock surged 10% to Rs 66.40, also its record high on the BSE on back of heavy volumes

Trident surged 10% to Rs 66.40, also its record high on the BSE on back of heavy volumes.

At 3:23 pm; the stock of textile company was up 9% at Rs 65.35 as compared to a marginal 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.  The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly six-fold with a combined 12.49 million shares representing 2.45% of total equity of Trident changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.

According to shareholding pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 filed by the company, reveals that the investor Dolly Khanna bought over 1% stake in Trident during the quarter.

Dolly Khanna held 5.24 million or 1.03% stake in Trident at the end of December quarter against nil holding at the end of September quarter.
 

image
Business Standard
177 22