Trident hits record high on heavy volumes

At 3:23 pm; the stock of textile company was up 9% at Rs 65.35 as compared to a marginal 0.04% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. The trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly six-fold with a combined 12.49 million shares representing 2.45% of total equity of Trident changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far.
According to shareholding pattern for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 filed by the company, reveals that the investor Dolly Khanna bought over 1% stake in Trident during the quarter.
Dolly Khanna held 5.24 million or 1.03% stake in Trident at the end of December quarter against nil holding at the end of September quarter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU