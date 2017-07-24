TRENDING ON BS
Why is Infosys' buyback taking time?
Unitech, JP Associates, GVK Power, Shree Renuka Sugars hit 52-week high

Jaypee Infra, Unitech, GVK Power, Shree Renuka Sugars and JP Assoc rallied over 50% in one month.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Unitech, Jaiprakash Associates, Jaypee Infratech, Shree Renuka Sugars, South Indian Bank and Future Enterprises are among 30 stocks from the S&P BSE Smallcap index hitting their respective 52-week high on BSE on Monday.

At 10:41 am; the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.60% at 16,088, as compared to 0.55% rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. The index hit a new high of 16,097 on BSE in intra-day trade today.

Jaypee Infratech, Unitech, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Shree Renuka Sugars and Jaiprakash Associates have rallied more than 50% in the last one month.

GVK Power & Infrastructure has soared 17% to Rs 11.69, extending its Friday’s 20% surge on the BSE. On July 21, 2017 Equity Intelligence India Private Limited [P M S] bought 18.8 million shares representing 1.19% stake in GVK Power & Infrastructure at Rs 9.61 per share on the NSE, the bulk deal data shows. Porinju Veliyath, ace investor, is the Founder & CEO of Equity Intelligence India.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK HIGH PREV HIGH PREV DATE VOLUME
BIRLA CORPN. 958.00 964.90 954.00 21-Jul-17 175
DEEPAK FERT. 312.20 314.30 312.00 21-Jul-17 13300
FUTURE ENTERP. 39.35 39.65 38.95 21-Jul-17 93931
GENUS POWER 54.75 56.75 55.00 21-Jul-17 42256
GVK POWER INFRA. 11.41 11.69 9.99 21-Jul-17 6983958
HEG 493.35 508.00 498.35 21-Jul-17 43513
HERITAGE FOODS 1306.95 1342.35 1283.95 21-Jul-17 4039
I G PETROCHEMS 513.30 524.00 494.70 21-Jul-17 76509
JAYPEE INFRATEC. 24.05 24.35 22.30 21-Jul-17 1608668
JINDAL SAW 98.20 98.50 96.00 21-Jul-17 274068
JP ASSOCIATES 28.30 28.50 27.20 21-Jul-17 10893689
MANAPPURAM FIN. 108.15 108.90 106.75 25-Oct-16 495651
MINDA INDS. 759.85 784.00 749.50 21-Jul-17 28329
NILA INFRASTRUCT 20.45 21.00 20.35 20-Jul-17 582346
PURAVANKARA 79.35 79.95 78.90 21-Jul-17 40804
REPRO INDIA 540.00 546.95 498.00 01-Aug-16 25761
SAREGAMA INDIA 374.00 377.95 374.00 21-Jul-17 24702
SH.RENUKA SUGAR 20.10 21.00 19.70 21-Jul-17 2720393
SOUTH IND.BANK 29.65 29.90 29.90 19-Jun-17 826499
T B Z 103.85 105.30 104.40 20-Jul-17 74705
TATA INV.CORPN. 814.45 819.90 807.35 18-Jul-17 9896
TEXMACO INFRAST. 57.45 58.80 57.80 20-Jul-17 17617
THIRUMALAI CHEM. 1172.80 1225.00 1078.00 21-Jul-17 96346
TINPLATE CO. 149.05 153.00 149.90 21-Jul-17 465416
UFLEX 441.65 451.90 449.90 21-Jul-17 11230
UNITECH 9.04 9.20 9.18 17-Jul-17 7093171
VINATI ORGANICS 1059.30 1068.00 1059.90 17-Jul-17 971
VINDHYA TELELINK 970.00 985.20 964.00 21-Jul-17 2424
WELSPUN CORP 130.65 132.50 124.60 21-Jul-17 364959
WELSPUN ENTERP 144.85 148.60 143.70 21-Jul-17 264029
           
LTP : Last traded price in Rs on BSE at 10:41 am

Jaypee Group Companies – Jaypee Infratech, Jaiprakash (JP) Power Ventures and Jaiprakash Associates – have rallied by up to 20% on BSE on back of heavy volumes.

JP Associates rallied 8% to Rs 28.75, extending its previous day’s 15% surge. In past four trading sessions, it zoomed 32% from Rs 21.85 on July 18, after the construction & engineering company said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought the stake in the company.

According to shareholding pattern filed by the Jaiprakash Associates' for the quarter ended June 2017, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has bought 25 million or 1.03% stake in the company during April-June quarter. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held nil holding in the company at the end of March quarter, data shows.

Unitech, too soared 9% to Rs 9.20 on BSE. Thus far in the month of July, the stock of real estate developer surged 54% as compared to 4% rise in Sensex.

Manish Lakhi has bought 30.15 million or 1.13% stake in Unitech during April-June quarter, according to latest shareholding pattern filed by the company. Manish Lakhi held nil holding in previous quarter.

 

