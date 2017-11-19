World Toilet Day: End concept of open defecation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday reaffirmed the Centre's commitment towards improving sanitation in the country on account of today.

In a small video clipping posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the importance of ending the concept of in the country, adding that this is "the best gift that can be given to women."

In the same video, he spoke about the expanse of toilets being built in the country under the

He also commended those that contributed towards driving the momentum of the flagship mission.

"I compliment all those individuals and organisations working towards building more toilets in various parts of India. Their invaluable contribution adds solid momentum to Swachh Bharat Mission," he tweeted.

On a related note, the United Nations General Assembly officially in 2013 designated November 19 as World Toilet Day, and is coordinated by UN-Water in collaboration with governments and partners, to recognise the action to tackle the global sanitation crisis.

Today, 4.5 billion people live without a household toilet that safely disposes of their waste. The Sustainable Development Goals, launched in 2015, include a target to ensure everyone has access to a safely-managed household toilet by 2030.

This makes sanitation central to eradicating extreme poverty.

