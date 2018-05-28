Sunanda Pushkar death: Special designated court to hear the case today

A special court, designated to try lawmakers in regard to case, will on Monday consider Delhi Police's charge sheet against MP and Pushkar's husband

The police has sought that Tharoor be summoned as an accused, claiming there was sufficient evidence against him.

Earlier on May 24, a Delhi Court, which was hearing the case, transferred the matter to the (ACMM), Samar Vishal.

"Since he (Tharoor) is a sitting Member of Parliament, the matter is being sent to the special designated court for politicians, that is ACMM Samar Vishal. Matter will be taken up on May 28," the court said.

The had on May 14 filed a charge sheet in the court, in which they named Tharoor as an accused, under sections 306 (Abetment of suicide) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tharoor, however, dismissed the charge sheet filed by as "preposterous".

Sunanda was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a suite of a five-star hotel in Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)