Hitting out at the over the ongoing family tussle, Union Home Minister on Monday said wants development and not 'dangal' (fight), adding the (BJP) will do a 'ghar wapsi' in the politically crucial state.

Commenting on the feud, Singh said such an atmosphere was never ever witnessed in the history of Uttar Pradesh.

"India's biggest state is Uttar Pradesh, but it has not developed yet. The BJP will do 'ghar wapsi' (home coming) of good administration.The BJP will give good governance in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Singh said the BJP not only wants to change the government, but also change the entire system.

"The Samajwadi Party, and the Congress are today scared. Dangal is going on in Samajwadi Party. does not want 'dangal'...it wants 'mangal' (peace). wants development and not infighting," Singh said.

"Prime Minister cared about the poor and gave them Rs. 6,000 crore....the sugarcane farmers then got money. He facilitated gas cylinders at every home. Be it the Congress government or the government of or Bahujan Samaj Party...they made the people stand in queues to buy sugar and oil," he added.

The infighting is expected to further intensify later in the day as the rift between two factions will reach the office of the Election Commission in the national capital.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who founded the party 25 years ago, said this morning that the "Samajwadi Party's election symbol is my signature."

He has cancelled a party meeting that he had called on December 5 and has asked party candidates to head to their constituencies and prepare for the assembly elections.

The split yesterday with Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav being declared the party president in place of his father at a massive show of strength in a public ground in Lucknow.

Mulayam has declared Akhilesh's meeting and its decisions "illegal."

The Chief Minister's staunch supporter and Mulayam's cousin Ram Gopal Yadav will visit the Election Commission in Delhi today to stake claim to the 'cycle' symbol.

Given that the Assembly elections are round the corner, the Election Commission could freeze the 'cycle' symbol instead of hurriedly granting it to any one side.