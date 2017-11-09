Viral ad mocking passenger-IndiGo staff spat fake, clarifies Jet Airways

As a taking jibe at purported to be issued by went viral on social media, the latter has issued an official statement refuting any connection with the advertisement.

" did not commission the creative being shared on platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline. The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste," stated on Twitter.

Statement:



The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste. — (@jetairways) November 8, 2017

After the came under fire for manhandling a flyer by its employees, the internet lashed out at the company, with many even taking the opportunity to troll the airline.

Amongst the many jokes made at the expense of Indigo Airline, one of the advertisements was purported to be published by Jet Airways, which caused a stir.

has found itself amidst controversy since a video, showing its staffer engaging in a brawl with a flyer at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, went viral on

The video of the incident, which took place on October 15, shows the duo thrashing and abusing each other. It also shows the airline staff holding the passenger down by the throat.



A passenger namely Rajeev Katiyal, who arrived from Chennai, was waiting for the coach bus when he engaged in an altercation with the IndiGo staff namely Jubi Thomas due to misunderstanding.