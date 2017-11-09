Viral ad mocking passenger-IndiGo staff spat fake, clarifies Jet Airways

As a fake advertisement taking jibe at Indigo Airlines purported to be issued by Jet Airways went viral on social media, the latter has issued an official statement refuting any connection with the advertisement.
"Jet Airways did not commission the creative being shared on social media platforms, in context of a recent event concerning another domestic airline. The creative does not reflect our philosophy and ethos and is in fact, in bad taste," Jet Airways stated on Twitter.
After the Indigo Airlines came under fire for manhandling a flyer by its employees, the internet lashed out at the company, with many even taking the opportunity to troll the airline.
Jet Airways Statement:
Amongst the many jokes made at the expense of Indigo Airline, one of the advertisements was purported to be published by Jet Airways, which caused a stir.
Indigo Airlines has found itself amidst controversy since a video, showing its staffer engaging in a brawl with a flyer at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, went viral on social media.
The video of the incident, which took place on October 15, shows the duo thrashing and abusing each other. It also shows the airline staff holding the passenger down by the throat.
A passenger namely Rajeev Katiyal, who arrived from Chennai, was waiting for the coach bus when he engaged in an altercation with the IndiGo staff namely Jubi Thomas due to misunderstanding.
