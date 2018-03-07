Govt will extend every support to increase Indian investments in Europe: MoS External Affairs M J Akbar

M J said today that is committed to extending every support to Indian industry's focused efforts to increase investments in European countries. Mr. said that is assiduously furthering the global goal of shared prosperity.

The radical reforms that were introduced by the some four years ago under the leadership of Mr. have delivered robust results, said Mr Akbar, while highlighting the government programmes that contributed to the socio-economic transformation of the country. He cited how interventions in the areas of micro- and housing have strengthened the participation of women in development endeavours.

Pointing to the threat of terrorism confronting global societies, Mr. said that and have come together to fight the war against terrorism and make the world a peaceful place to live in.

Mr. Tomas Huner, and Trade, Czech Republic, said that is one among ten most important non-European partners of He underlined the immense scope for bilateral partnerships in the area of

Mr. Huner highlighted the core strengths of the Czech Republic, such as a highly qualified domestic workforce, investment protection laws, among others, as factors that would attract Indian investments to the country.

Mr.

Camelo Abela, and Promotion, Malta, urged Indian industry to increase their investments in and enjoy the benefit of easier access to the European and African markets. " is open for business," he said, and referred to pharma manufacturing, education, healthcare, consultancy, renewal energy, financial services, events, research, knowledge-based industries among other sectors that would be particularly attractive for investments by Indian companies. Mr Abela also mentioned about being a global film production hub.

Mr. Sandip Somany, Senior Vice President, FICCI, said there is significant scope for increasing the India- 29 bilateral flows that stood at $38 billion in 2016-17. Cumulative bi-directional India-E29 investments of $16 billion in 13 years is "miniscule" when viewed against the unexplored opportunities for expanding bilateral flows. He also pointed to the need for strengthening India-E29 partnerships involving small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)