Ind-Ra: Crude Oil and Liquefied Natural Gas Imports Increased in January 2018

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has published the February edition of its credit news digest on India's oil and gas sector. The report highlights the trends in the oil & gas sector with a focus on domestic production, import, consumption, refining and gross under-recovery, regulatory changes and the recent rating actions.
India's crude oil production decreased 3.2% y-o-y during January 2018. Production volume of Oil India Limited increased by 4.1%, while it declined by 4.1% and 3.5% for Oil & Natural gas Corporation and fields under production sharing contracts, respectively, during January 2018, on a y-o-y basis. The crude oil import volume increased by 15.3% y-o-y during January 2018. India's import dependency of crude oil had been around 82.7% during April - January 2018. Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell estimates crude import of 219 million metric ton (mt) in FY18 (FY17: 214mt).
Refining throughput in January 2018 was 22.8mt, which was 7.9% y-o-y higher. Indian Oil Corporation Limited's (IND AAA/Stable) public sector refineries processed a higher volume, aiding the overall increase in throughput volume. India's petroleum products output was higher by 11.0% y-o-y to 22.9mt during January 2018.
On a cumulative basis, the production was 4.5% y-o-y higher during April-January 2018.
Natural Gas production during January 2018 was 1.6% y-o-y lower. The production volume grew for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (higher 2.2% y-o-y), whereas for Oil India Limited and 'from private/joint venture fields' it declined y-o-y (negative 4.2% and negative 13.3% y-o-y, respectively) during January 2018. NG consumption increased by 17.2% y-o-y during January 2018. The increase in consumption was largely on account of a 46.7% y-o-y increase in imports.
NG price has been raised by around 17% to USD2.89/mmbtu for October 2017-March 2018. Prior to this, the gas prices had been revised downward five times consecutively since the implementation of the domestic gas pricing formula in October 2014.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU