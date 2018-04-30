JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter
Business Standard

Indiabulls Ventures spurts on share issue plan

Capital Market 

Indiabulls Ventures rose 7.01% to Rs 481.10 at 11:00 IST on BSE after the company said its board will meet on 4 May 2018 to consider preferential issue of equity shares.

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 30 April 2018.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 196.93 points, or 0.56% to 35,166.63.

Indiabulls Ventures said its board will meet on 4 May 2018 to consider and approve preferential issue of equity shares to certain foreign investors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 30 2018. 11:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements