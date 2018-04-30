Indiabulls Ventures spurts on share issue plan

Indiabulls Ventures rose 7.01% to Rs 481.10 at 11:00 IST on BSE after the company said its board will meet on 4 May 2018 to consider preferential issue of equity shares.The announcement was made during trading hours today, 30 April 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 196.93 points, or 0.56% to 35,166.63.
Indiabulls Ventures said its board will meet on 4 May 2018 to consider and approve preferential issue of equity shares to certain foreign investors.
