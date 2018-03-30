Cauvery water dispute: AIADMK plans hunger strike across TN on April 2

With anger sweeping over the Centre's failure to set up a Management Board (CMB), the ruling announced a hunger strike on April 2 and Chief hinted the state will move the with a contempt plea against the Centre.

Reports have it that the contempt plea may be filed in the apex court on Saturday.

On the rival front, the DMK demanded that the Chief convene a meeting of his cabinet and pass a resolution condemning the and over the Cauvery issue.

M. also said after a meeting of the party that the should file a contempt of court petition in the against the for not setting up the CMB within six weeks, which deadline expired on Thursday.

Seething with anger against the for not setting up the CMB, political parties in are planning protests including hoisting black flags in condemnation.

Speaking at a wedding function in Madurai, Coordinator and Deputy Chief said the would go on a day's hunger strike on April 2 at all district headquarters.

He said the government of late Chief J. would take all steps to protect the rights of

In his speech, the Chief said the had created "history" in Parliament by disrupting the Lok Sabha's functioning for the last 17 days continuously. "Such a disruption has not been done in the history of the Lok Sabha in support of a demand of a state.

"The Centre has failed to implement the order on the constitution of the CMB. We want the Centre to implement it. And we will take legal steps in this regard," Palaniswamy said in an apparent reference to the moves to approach the

Fisheries told reporters in Chennai that the would fight for its rights and it was "friendly" with the only to get various developmental projects approved.

Stalin said the government should have approached the apex court with a contempt petition when the for Water Resources and the Union Water Resources spoke against the apex court order on constituting the CMB.

He said the party would show black flags to Modi, who is reportedly set to visit on April 15. He also said the DMK would sit with like-minded parties to decide what type of protests should be held on the issue.

A meeting condemned both the Central and state governments.

founder accused the Centre of "betraying" Tamil Nadu's interests and said people of the state would not believe the on the issue.

activists led by Ramadoss and former hoisted black flags on their houses.

parties allege that the did not set up the CMB as it does not want to alienate voters in neighbouring Karnataka, which is opposed to the order.