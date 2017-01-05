Amazon delivered over 2 bn items globally in 2016

on Thursday announced that the 'Fulfillment by Amazon' (FBA) service delivered more than two billion items for sellers worldwide last year.

items shipped worldwide grew more than 50 per cent during the holiday season while 'Prime' members ordered millions of items from sellers in the 'Seller Fulfilled Prime' programme offering free two-day or next-day shipping, the company said in a statement.

"Sellers are choosing because we help them build and grow their businesses with impactful programmes like 'Seller Fulfilled Prime', and we are proud of the fact that sellers are reinvesting their success into their local communities by creating jobs," said Peter Faricy, Vice-President, Marketplace, in a statement.

The Marketplace creates opportunities for sellers, brand owners and entrepreneurs to reach customers around the world.

Till date, Amazon.in has attracted over 140,000 sellers across India to the marketplace. The marketplace has witnessed a 160 per cent year-on-year seller base growth rate in the country.

With over 50 per cent of the seller base residing in tier II and tier III towns across India, 90 per cent of the sellers on the platform use Amazon.in's logistics and fulfilment services.

Amazon's 'Global Selling' programme also witnessed tremendous success in 2016 by empowering over 18,000 Indian sellers to offer over 25 million 'Made in India' products to hundreds of millions of Amazon's worldwide customers.