Digital Protection launches in Dubai to certify e-commerce websites

It will resolve their complaints and ensure best practices in online transactions

IANS 

Digital Protection launches in Dubai to certify e-commerce websites

Dubai has launched an initiative to certify e-commerce websites, as part of its efforts to protect consumers, resolve their complaints and ensure best practices in online transactions.

The "Digital Protection" service is aimed at e-commerce companies offering their services in mainland Dubai, as well as the free zones in the emirate, said the report on Tuesday.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection (CCCP), said the initiative will promote consumer confidence and encourage online transactions as Dubai aims to grow into one of the smartest and happiest cities in the world.

"We will certify e-commerce websites, in line with our consumer protection policies, and train them on complying with relevant UAE laws and regulations," he said.

"The certified websites will display the consumer protection logo of Dubai Economy and will co-operate with us in resolving consumer complaints, irrespective of whether they are onshore companies or free zone entities," Lootah added.

The initiative is the latest in a series of measures adopted by CCCP to promote compliance and global best practices in consumer-friendliness among commercial establishments, both online and offline.

