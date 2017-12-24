EPS government would fall in 3 months: Dhinakaran

-
Sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Sunday said the current Tamil Nadu government will fall in three months time.
His remarks came after he established a considerable lead in the by-election for Radhakrishnan Nagar (R.K.Nagar) Assembly constituency ahead of the ruling AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan and others.
Dhinakaran contested the by-polls held on December 21 as an independent candidate.
Speaking to reporters at the Madurai airport, Dinakaran predicted that the government headed by Chief Minister K Palaniswami will fall in three months time.
He said the people in R K Nagar have reflected the views of the Tamil Nadu's populace.
The by-poll was necessitated following the death of AIADMK and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, who represented the seat.
