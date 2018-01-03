Indian Army saw over 1,000 non-combat casualties in 2017

A total of 84 personnel died in combat, while 1,131 died in accidents and of other reasons, was told on Wednesday.

She added that all operational casualties are analysed by initiation of detailed situation reports and after action reports.

"These reports are examined in detail and lessons learnt from previous operations are promulgated to all formations, units and sub-units. The shortcomings of operations conducted are meticulously deliberated to refine the battle drills," she said.

Sitharaman also said that in 2017, 12,600 Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks and 204 officers of opted for voluntary retirement.

While 200 officers from took voluntary retirement, 30 officers and 15 sailors from also opted for it.

