Indian Army saw over 1,000 non-combat casualties in 2017

A total of 84 Indian Army personnel died in combat, while 1,131 died in accidents and of other reasons, Parliament was told on Wednesday.
While 84 soldiers suffered fatal battle casualties, 1,131 Army personnel died in road or train accidents or from other reasons, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
She added that all operational casualties are analysed by initiation of detailed situation reports and after action reports.
"These reports are examined in detail and lessons learnt from previous operations are promulgated to all formations, units and sub-units. The shortcomings of operations conducted are meticulously deliberated to refine the battle drills," she said.
Sitharaman also said that in 2017, 12,600 Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks and 204 officers of Indian Army opted for voluntary retirement.
While 200 officers from Indian Air Force took voluntary retirement, 30 officers and 15 sailors from Indian Navy also opted for it.
