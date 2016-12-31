Modi announces new housing schemes, rebate to people seeking home loans

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday announced the would give rebates of three and four per cent on to the people who would seek loans to build their houses in 2017.

"To help the middle class and the poor buy or build their homes, the has brought two schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," Modi said in his address to the nation on New Year's Eve.

He said a concession of four per cent will be given to those taking a loan of up to Rs 9 lakh and three per cent on Rs 12 lakh.

The Prime Minister also said that the would build 33 per cent more houses in villages under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Awas Yojana.

Modi also said those who wanted to modify their building or houses, would get three per cent concession on loan of up to Rs 2 lakh.