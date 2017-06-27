A structural problem: Why your electricity bill has been going up

The average price for traded power has ranged from Rs 2-3 per unit in the recent past

If you have tracked the slide in solar tariffs all the way down to Rs 2.44 per unit from double-digit levels at the beginning of the decade, and you have wondered why your electricity bill has only been going up when it is becoming cheaper to generate power, there is a simple explanation: Power market structure. This structure does not allow you to dynamically change your power supplier, as you would, say your mobile phone service provider. There aren’t options on tariff packages available or a choice to consume only green electricity generated from renewable sources. This ...

Vandana Gombar