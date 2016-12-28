Amit Tandon: The case for an Indian stewardship code

Company need to understand the investor's perspective to act in best interest of investors

The thrust of regulations and public norms is pushing companies to embrace best governance practices. This will help them fulfil their responsibilities to the stakeholder —employees, suppliers, distributors, customers, the (local) community and shareholders. But what about investors, who manage your money? At the organisational level, the same regulations apply to them. But in addition, they have a fiduciary duty towards those whose money they manage. How they represent the interests of those whose money they manage is dealt with through a stewardship code. India needs one ...

Amit Tandon