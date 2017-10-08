Better and simpler GST

Responding to the growing discontent among small businesses and exporters about the goods and services tax (GST), the GST Council came up with wide-ranging changes on Friday. The guiding principle of the decisions was to improve the liquidity conditions of exporters, who were struggling with money being blocked in the GST process. The reduction of compliance cost for small businesses was a sound move as it was anyway disproportionate to the revenue generated. The Prime Minister has termed the measures as an early Diwali gift to the taxpayers and has said that his government does not want ...