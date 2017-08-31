Big bang failure

The annual report of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the last financial year was eagerly awaited for one key reason — gauging the impact of demonetisation. The report released on Wednesday presented an unflattering picture; almost 99 per cent of the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes that were declared invalid by the government on November 8, 2016, had come back into the banking system by the end of June. This was in stark contrast to the varying estimates made by government spokespersons about the quantum of cash that was unlikely to return to banking channels. Stung by the ...