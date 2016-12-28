TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Chinese

LIC Housing: An exception among NBFC stocks
Business Standard

Commonality, difference

The common element is that "both want to maximise market share", Harsh Goenka tweeted

Business Standard 

R P G Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka seems to have identified the distinguishing and common traits of  businessmen and politicians. According to him, the difference is that businessmen try to maximise market cap while politicians try to maximise power. The common element is that “both want to maximise market share”, he tweeted.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Commonality, difference

The common element is that "both want to maximise market share", Harsh Goenka tweeted

The common element is that "both want to maximise market share", Harsh Goenka tweeted R P G Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka seems to have identified the distinguishing and common traits of  businessmen and politicians. According to him, the difference is that businessmen try to maximise market cap while politicians try to maximise power. The common element is that “both want to maximise market share”, he tweeted.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Commonality, difference

The common element is that "both want to maximise market share", Harsh Goenka tweeted

R P G Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka seems to have identified the distinguishing and common traits of  businessmen and politicians. According to him, the difference is that businessmen try to maximise market cap while politicians try to maximise power. The common element is that “both want to maximise market share”, he tweeted.

image
Business Standard
177 22