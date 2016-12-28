Commonality, difference

R P G Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka seems to have identified the distinguishing and common traits of businessmen and politicians. According to him, the difference is that businessmen try to maximise market cap while politicians try to maximise power. The common element is that “both want to maximise market share”, he tweeted.



Business Standard