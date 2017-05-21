TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Lower volatility in oil prices
Business Standard

Contrary impressions

I went to see where Gandhi was assassinated, I was stopped to make room for Ambedkar, writes author

Business Standard 

With reference to the book review of Ambedkar: The Attendant Details, by Archis Mohan called “The essential Ambedkar” (May 19), the narrative makes several references to the Ambedkar-Mahatma Gandhi relationship. It reminds me of two occasions on which I got the opportunity to know about this often-talked-about relationship. My two impressions are at odds with each other. 

The first occasion was in the mid-1940s when Ambedkar was addressing a public meeting in Hindi, probably in Agra. He recalled the Poona Pact of 1932, the harm it had done to the untouchables and how he had to sign it to save Gandhi from dying. The words in which Ambedkar chose to address Gandhi were far from respectful. 

The second occasion was on February 1, 1948, a day after Gandhi’s funeral. I had gone to Birla House to see the spot where he was assassinated. As I was approaching it, I was gently stopped by someone to make room for a VIP. I saw Ambedkar accompanied by a woman, who became his wife a few days later, flowers in hand, reverentially moving towards the same destination.

R C Mody   New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Contrary impressions

I went to see where Gandhi was assassinated, I was stopped to make room for Ambedkar, writes author

I went to see where Gandhi was assassinated, I was stopped to make room for Ambedkar, writes author
With reference to the book review of Ambedkar: The Attendant Details, by Archis Mohan called “The essential Ambedkar” (May 19), the narrative makes several references to the Ambedkar-Mahatma Gandhi relationship. It reminds me of two occasions on which I got the opportunity to know about this often-talked-about relationship. My two impressions are at odds with each other. 

The first occasion was in the mid-1940s when Ambedkar was addressing a public meeting in Hindi, probably in Agra. He recalled the Poona Pact of 1932, the harm it had done to the untouchables and how he had to sign it to save Gandhi from dying. The words in which Ambedkar chose to address Gandhi were far from respectful. 

The second occasion was on February 1, 1948, a day after Gandhi’s funeral. I had gone to Birla House to see the spot where he was assassinated. As I was approaching it, I was gently stopped by someone to make room for a VIP. I saw Ambedkar accompanied by a woman, who became his wife a few days later, flowers in hand, reverentially moving towards the same destination.

R C Mody   New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Contrary impressions

I went to see where Gandhi was assassinated, I was stopped to make room for Ambedkar, writes author

With reference to the book review of Ambedkar: The Attendant Details, by Archis Mohan called “The essential Ambedkar” (May 19), the narrative makes several references to the Ambedkar-Mahatma Gandhi relationship. It reminds me of two occasions on which I got the opportunity to know about this often-talked-about relationship. My two impressions are at odds with each other. 

The first occasion was in the mid-1940s when Ambedkar was addressing a public meeting in Hindi, probably in Agra. He recalled the Poona Pact of 1932, the harm it had done to the untouchables and how he had to sign it to save Gandhi from dying. The words in which Ambedkar chose to address Gandhi were far from respectful. 

The second occasion was on February 1, 1948, a day after Gandhi’s funeral. I had gone to Birla House to see the spot where he was assassinated. As I was approaching it, I was gently stopped by someone to make room for a VIP. I saw Ambedkar accompanied by a woman, who became his wife a few days later, flowers in hand, reverentially moving towards the same destination.

R C Mody   New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: 
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg 
New Delhi 110 002 
Fax: (011) 23720201  •  E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number 

image
Business Standard
177 22