Contrary impressions

With reference to the of Ambedkar: The Attendant Details, by Archis Mohan called “The essential Ambedkar” (May 19), the narrative makes several references to the Ambedkar-Mahatma Gandhi relationship. It reminds me of two occasions on which I got the opportunity to know about this often-talked-about relationship. My two impressions are at odds with each other.

The first occasion was in the mid-1940s when Ambedkar was addressing a public meeting in Hindi, probably in Agra. He recalled the of 1932, the harm it had done to the untouchables and how he had to sign it to save Gandhi from dying. The words in which Ambedkar chose to address Gandhi were far from respectful.

The second occasion was on February 1, 1948, a day after Gandhi’s funeral. I had gone to Birla House to see the spot where he was assassinated. As I was approaching it, I was gently stopped by someone to make room for a VIP. I saw Ambedkar accompanied by a woman, who became his wife a few days later, flowers in hand, reverentially moving towards the same destination.

R C Mody New Delhi

