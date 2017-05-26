Govts fudging data; making unrealistic policy assumptions

Lawrence Summers called Donald Trump’s first Budget “ludicrous”. It makes extravagant assumptions of high GDP growth for a decade. It also makes the elementary mistake of double-counting. Mr Trump proposes to cut tax rates and to make spending cuts. The spending cuts are assumed to lead to a $3.6-trillion reduction in federal expenditure over a decade. The tax cuts will supposedly stimulate activity, leading to annual GDP growth of three per cent. The growth acceleration will, despite reduced tax rates, garner an extra $2 trillion in tax revenues over the ...