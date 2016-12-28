HDFC Bank uses chatbots to foray into commerce on social media

These chatbots will help with transactions such as recharge, bill payment, booking a cab

The chatbots are powered by AI and can imitate conversations like a human being

Next time you are on Facebook and you realise you need to recharge your phone instead of opening a separate page for it, you can chat with an HDFC Bank bot and complete your transaction. The bank explains that this is their foray into the space with the help of social media; these chatbots (the term for a computer program designed to simulate conversation with human users, especially over the internet) can help you with transactions such as recharge, bill payment, booking a cab, etc. “This will open conversational commerce and also help us in personalising a digital ...

Nupur Anand