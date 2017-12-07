Letters: There will be unrest

-
The decision of US President Donald Trump recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and order the process of moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would certainly trigger an upheaval in already volatile West Asia. The decision is intended to tip the scale in Israel’s favour. Historically, the full-fledged state of Israel was established after World War-II and the UN recognised Israel in 1948 and placed the holy city of Jerusalem under International Control in 1949. In a six-day Arabs-Israel War in 1967, Israel captured the eastern section of Jerusalem. In view of this, Israel’s parliament passed a law in 1980 saying Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, but the UN rejected this decision. Thus, the status of Jerusalem remained a bone of contention between Israel and Palestine with both sides claiming the city as their capital.
Though the US remains committed to seeking a two-state solution to the dispute and intends to play the peacemaker, Trump’s plan to relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem will reignite the decades-long dispute over a city considered holy by Jews, Muslims and Christians.
The Palestinian territories, along with other world powers while criticising the move said it would spark unrest. Though, India formally recognised Israel in 1950, full diplomatic relations were established only in 1992. The government of India, taking an independent stand on international issues according to the merit of each case, has remained silent
S K Khosla Chandigarh
