Mere tweaks will not help

If measures such as a steep hike in import duties on edible oils and ending export curbs on pulses are intended to prop up the sagging prices of these commodities for the benefit of farmers, the objective is unlikely to be served fully. The bulk of these crops grown in the kharif season has already been harvested and disposed of by the growers at unremunerative prices.

The farmers could have gained if these decisions were taken prior to the sowing season to enable them to plant more area under these crops or at least ahead of the harvesting season to help them realise better rates. Any ...