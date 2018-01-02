No shortcut to reform

India’s archaic and restrictive labour laws have long been a drag on its economy, preventing it from reaching its full potential. Reform is overdue, but has not been at the top of the current National Democratic Alliance’s policy agenda.

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has now decided to issue a draft notification that returns to an earlier proposal to allow businesses to offer fixed-term contracts to workers. In other words, an establishment could sign on employees for a specified duration under the assumption that their employment will be ended once the project ...