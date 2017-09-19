Pre-arbitration bouts cause delays

When contesting parties move court, they have no choice in selecting judges, though in their hearts they would like to have that power. Forum-shopping and bench-fixing are strict taboo. Parties which resort to them are blackballed by judges. The Maharashtra government had to apologise last month when it tried to keep a particular high court judge out of its case on noise pollution. But in the celebrated alternative dispute resolution mechanism, or arbitration, parties have such a delightful choice. Each of them can choose their candidate and if three are needed to form a tribunal, the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?