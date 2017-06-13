RBI needs to build capacity for NPA resolution

Financial services regulators, worldwide and particularly in India, are known for their long memories about industry and company conduct. Their prime role is to ensure stability in the system and, thereby, the economy. Regulators do this by regular evaluation of conduct and maintaining a database of evidence to judge conduct. They also perform several other roles and exercise discretion based on the evidence available with it or with the industry to judge and regulate it. The Indian banking regulator has been given an additional responsibility by the government vide the ordinance ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?