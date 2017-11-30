Reversal in trend

The headline number provided by the Central Statistics Office in its first estimates of economic growth in the July-September quarter provides a welcome reversal of trend. Gross domestic product (GDP) at constant 2011-12 prices has grown by 6.3 per cent in the second quarter of 2017-18 over the figure reported for the corresponding quarter of 2016-17.

In the previous quarter, between April and June this year, GDP growth was 5.7 per cent. Output growth has been declining, according to CSO estimates, since the January-March 2016 quarter. The reversal of this multiple-quarter slowdown ...