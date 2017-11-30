Rewari Museum needs some steam

A few weeks ago, there was a news item. A steam locomotive derailed at the Rewari Railway Heritage Museum, earlier known as Rewari Steam Locomotive Shed. This is the famous locomotive Akbar, aka WP 7161, built by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) in 1965. For a very long time, especially in the 1960s and 1970s, before diesel and electric took over, WP (broad gauge, passenger) locomotives did the bulk of the work for the Indian Railways (IR). Initial WP locomotives were manufactured by Baldwin Locomotive Works (Philadelphia), later ones in Canada, Poland ...