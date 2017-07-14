Shekhar Gupta: Keeper of India's family silver

The description we use most lazily – and safely – in a tribute to a prominent public figure on his passing away is “patriot”. Lazy, because any fellow Indian must be presumed to be a patriot. And safe, because nobody is likely to question you. We are too polite to speak ill of the dead. The equation changes when the person is somebody who was more than once insinuated to be a traitor, a foreign “mole”. That too by powerful and influential people. It changes also because the man was most certainly among the greatest patriots two generations of ...