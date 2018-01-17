Twin existential crisis: Ways in which Aadhaar violates right to privacy

It was deeply disappointing when the government of a democratic country argued before a nine-judge Supreme Court Bench against the right to privacy as a fundamental right in mid-2017. The regressive arguments were made in context of the Aadhaar challenge in court.

From data privacy and bodily integrity on one hand, to informational self-determination and the potential for personal data mining for targeted advertising, credit rating, etc, on the other, there are many ways in which Aadhaar project violates our right to privacy. Worse, the creation of a virtual panopticon — ...