Vegetarianism and secularism

We need to clarify the rules for legal slaughterhouses and make sure that these can be enforced

We need to clarify the rules for legal slaughterhouses and make sure that these can be enforced

When I wrote about vegetarianism, or, more precisely, why I as an Indian environmentalist would not advocate it, I had expected an emotional response. My article was meant to provoke a discussion. I believe it is time we understood the issues more clearly, with some space to agree to disagree. So, I will put aside the personal, abusive and intolerant comments I received. I will instead focus on what I learnt from the responses and see if we can find a middle way — not to agree, but to discuss, debate and dissent. The first issue that has been raised by many who have disagreed ...

Sunita Narain