Avoid lumpsum bets, stay with SIP, say fund managers

The five per cent fall in share market prices over the past fortnight is not enough reason to make big lumpsum investments, say mutual fund (MF) managers. One should continue through the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) route, as it is impossible to time the market, they add. Most fund managers have a cautious stand, as the earlier sharp rally this year, without earnings support, has made valuations expensive. Stocks continue to remain expensive even after the latest correction, they add. In three years, domestic investors have pumped Rs 3.45 lakh crore in equity ...