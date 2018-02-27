Don't sell off in a hurry, find out why the promoter has pledged shares

When the news of a company's promoter pledging his hits the market, often perceive the news negatively. This is regardless of whether it is a first-time pledge, or there is a rise in level of pledged. In some cases, even exit the stock, causing a decline in its price. Experts, however, suggest that they should investigate the reasons behind share pledging before reacting to the news. A recent report by says that the percentage of pledged promoter holding (as percentage of total promoter shares) fell to 7.8 per cent in December from 8.3 per cent in September 2017 (numbers are for BSE 500 stocks). Such reduction in pledged holding is positive news, as it signals improvement in promoters' financial health. But what happens when the reverse happens and the promoter pledges more of his shares, as was the case for many in BSE 500 in the December quarter? How should the investor react to such news? Promoters take personal loans from non-banking financial companies, and pledge the of their company as collateral. The value of pledged is usually two times the loan amount. When a company's promoter pledges a large percentage of his shares, this does pose a to the retail investor. Suppose that the tanks due to some extraneous reasons, driving down the share prices. In that scenario, the lender will demand either more or cash as collateral.

If the share price continues to fall and the promoter is unable to meet the demand, the lender will take possession of the pledged If he sells those in the to recoup his loan amount, the higher supply of amid weak conditions can trigger a further fall. "The retail investor runs a huge risks in where the level of promoter shareholding is very high," says Shailendra Kumar, chief investment officer, Narnolia Securities. Share pledging also happens because the company is in dire need of either working capital or long-term debt. Unable to get financing at a cheaper rate, the promoter is forced to pledge If the level of pledging by the promoter is high, there is even a that he may lose control of his company (if the lender becomes the owner of those shares). A change in promoter can plunge the company into greater uncertainty, especially if the promoter brought knowledge and skills that are hard to replicate. But sometimes, the promoter also pledges the of his company for positive reasons. One could be that he wants to raise capital to increase his stake in the company. If that's the reason, it indicates that the promoter thinks his company has good prospects. Sometimes, promoters also pledge to raise money for a project from which they expect to earn attractive returns. Hence, the investor needs to investigate the reasons for share pledging by the promoter. He shouldn't assume that share pledging by the promoter indicates distress and thereby exit the share.