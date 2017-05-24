Employer, too, liable for group policy lapses

Hanhumantha Bylapattar was working as a bus conductor with North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC). As an employee of NEKRTC, he was covered under a group life insurance policy from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. The policy provided for a coverage of Rs 3 lakh for which a premium of Rs 50 a month was deducted from his salary. When he expired, his widow lodged a claim. As the insurer did not settle the claim, she approached the Bellari District Forum by filing a complaint against NEKRTC and Bajaj Allianz. The insurer contested the case, saying that the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?