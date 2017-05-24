Employer, too, liable for group policy lapses

If an employee's name is inadvertently omitted, he would still get the insurance coverage

Hanhumantha Bylapattar was working as a bus conductor with North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC). As an employee of NEKRTC, he was covered under a group life insurance policy from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance. The policy provided for a coverage of Rs 3 lakh for which a premium of Rs 50 a month was deducted from his salary. When he expired, his widow lodged a claim. As the insurer did not settle the claim, she approached the Bellari District Forum by filing a complaint against NEKRTC and Bajaj Allianz. The insurer contested the case, saying that the ...

Jehangir B Gai