Ahead of assembly polls, AAP promises to create 50,000 jobs in Goa

Seeking to make an impact in the upcoming Assembly election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has promised the creation of 50,000 jobs in the next five years through entrepreneurial development and supporting existing and new industries if it is voted to power in the coastal State.

"An will create 50,000 jobs in five years through entrepreneurial development and by supporting existing and new industries which are conducive to local youth like hospitality, infotech, food processing, farming, bio- pharmaceutical and entertainment sectors," according to the youth manifesto released in run-up to the polls.

The has also assured that single window clearances along with holidays will be provided to companies looking to set up eco-friendly facilities in Goa.

"Special incentives will be offered for hiring local workforce and necessary skill building and infrastructure would be provided on a war footing."

The Delhi-based fledgeling outfit, gearing up to fight its first Assembly election in Goa, has promised to set up two start-up incubation centres with Rs 2 crore of annual funding.

"Aam Aadmi Rojgar Yojana for loans up to Rs 50 lakh with simple application process would be introduced for self-employment," the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has said.

The party has promised high-quality education and infrastructure in schools, state-wide reading campaigns and teacher outstation training programmes.

"Estate managers would be hired to maintain school premises. Teachers will be freed from non-academic activities such as surveys, election duties and others."

The outfit has promised to set up Goa's first universities for sports, agriculture and skills development.