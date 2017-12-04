Chidambaram accuses BJP of playing communal card in Gujarat

Senior leader today accused the of playing communal for terming Gujarat leaders Hardik Patel, and as "HAJ" and said there was no reason why the youths of the state do not accept after Punjab.



In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said leader Hardik Patel, OBC leader and SC/ST leader were articulating the demands of Gujarati youths for jobs and development and their campaign should not be "trivialised".



"Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and are sons of the soil of Gujarat. To call them HAJ is playing the communal card and divisive politics," he tweeted.Chidambaram's comments come after a poster was released on the showing upcoming Gujarat elections as a face-off between "HAJ" and "RAM", which stands for (Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay) Rupani, chief Amit (Shah) and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi.The former union finance and the home minister said large sections of the youth of Gujarat have rallied behind Patel, Thakor and Mevani and they have not accepted the"Youth of Punjab accepted So did the youth of and before the elections were stolen by the Why would the youth of Gujarat not accept " he asked.The two-phase assembly elections for the 182-seat Gujarat assembly will be held on December 9 and December 14. The counting of votes will take place on December 18.