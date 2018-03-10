From Modi to non-Gandhi Congress chief: Highlights of Sonia Gandhi's speech

-
Corruption charges on Congress:On corruption as a big factor in the 2014 polls, she said it was "highly exaggerated" against her party. She referred to the court verdict in the 2G spectrum case in which all the accused were acquitted and to the huge figure of notional loss pegged by the then Comptroller and Auditor General. "... now everyone realises it was highly exaggerated. Another question we can ask ourselves is -- how come the person who was incharge of that institution was given a cushy job right after his retirement? One must be told about these things," Gandhi said. ALSO READ: Leader from outside may spearhead Congress in future, hints Sonia Gandhi 7. Induction of young people in Congress: "He (Rahul Gandhi) certainly has always wanted to have younger and new people in the party. If you do not have such people, how is the party going to grow. That is his argument and a very valid one," Sonia Gandhi said. 8. BJP rule: The UPA chairperson said, in BJP rule, an alternative and a regressive vision is being presented in the country and freedom as well as the society face a systematic threat. "Our country, our society, our freedom are now all under systematic and sustained threat. There is rewriting of history, falsifying facts and fanning prejudice and bigotry," she said. "Today we are presented with an alternative and indeed regressive vision," Gandhi said. 9. Attack on Constitution: She said the callous remarks about changing the Constitution were deliberate attempts to subvert the essence of India it enshrines. "Provocative statements from the ruling establishments are not random or accidental but a part of a dangerous design. Alternate voices are being silenced. Freedom to think, marry according to ones wishes is under attack. 10. Religious tension: Sonia Gandhi alleged that religious tensions are being fuelled by the BJP to garner polarise voters. "Religious tensions are being fuelled, vigilante mobs and private armies have been let loose," she charged. "Long-standing principles that have stood the country well are being violated. Parliamentary majority is being interpreted as a licence to stifle debate and bulldoze legislation. Political opponents are being targeted through misuse of investigative agencies," she added.
