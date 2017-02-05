Here's why UP numbers are so important at Rajya Sabha for Modi govt

In Aligarh, Prime Minister told a public rally on Sunday that winning assembly polls was important to help his party get a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

He said BJP’s rivals have come together in not just to win the assembly polls, but to frustrate his party’s efforts to get a majority in the Rajya Sabha. “They are scared. They know if Modi gets a majority in he will push for laws that will leave no room for the corrupt,” the PM said.

The PM’s comments come when the is planning to embarrass his government in the this week. It is all set to demand a vote on the motion of thanks on the President’s address to get the government to concede that its decision failed to achieve its objectives, caused hardships to people and led to over a 100 deaths. But unity is under some question.

Government strategists are reaching out to some of the parties to not press for a vote on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. The had embarrassed the government in both 2015 and 2016 by forcing it to amend the President’s address.

Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party, as well as the Democratic Alliance (NDA) it leads, is in a minority in the Rajya Sabha. The lack of majority in the has meant some of Modi government’s key Bills have either had to be withdrawn or amended to get the on board, or tabled as ‘money Bills’.

parties like the Trinamool Congress are unlikely to press for a division of votes, and others like Biju Janata Dal and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) might abstain from voting. But even the coming together of the rest of the would make it difficult for the government to prevent a defeat.

The Trinamool Congress has moved amendments, but sources said the party will not press for a division of vote in honour of President Pranab Mukherjee. Notably, two of Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha members are currently in jail in a case that the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing.

Currently, the BJP has 56 seats to Congress’ 60 seats in the Rajya Sabha. The NDA has a total of 74 members. The BJP hopes to increase its tally in the at the time of its biennial elections in 2018. Once in two years, at least a third of Rajya Sabha’s 245 members retire. In 2018, nearly 70 would retire and a significant 10 will retire from UP. A defeat in UP will, therefore, dent Modi government’s efforts to win more seats in Rajya Sabha.

seats

2017: 10 MPs to retire (6 from Bengal (including Sitaram Yechury and Derek O’Brien); 3 from Gujarat (including Smriti Irani and Ahmed Patel) and Shantaram Naik from Goa)

2018: 67 MPs to retire (incl. 10 from UP, 6 from Bihar, 5 from Bengal, 4 from Karnataka, 6 from Maharashtra, 3 from Andhra Pradesh, etc)