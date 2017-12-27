Jairam Thakur to be sworn in as Himachal CM today, Modi and Shah to attend

(BJP) leader is all set to take oath as the chief minister of on Wednesday.

Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, president Amit Shah, former deputy LK Advani and several Union ministers and chief ministers are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Jai Ram Thakur at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla at 11 am.

Governor will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Thakur.

Along with Thakur, a few MLA will reportedly swear-in as Cabinet Ministers on Wednesday.

The five-time MLA from Seraj constituency of the hilly state was elected to lead the state after the party's chief ministerial candidate Prem Kumar Dhumal failed to register a win from his constituency.

The has ousted the from power in by winning 44 out of the 68 seats in the recently held Assembly polls.

Along with many senior leaders and workers of state unit, thousands of people are expected to witness the swearing-in ceremony.

Massive security and other arrangements have been made ahead of the grand function. Besides seating arrangements, eight to ten LED screens have been installed outside the venue. SPG will look after the security arrangements.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Incharge for Party Affairs Mangal Pandey have reviewed the arrangements in Ridge Maidan.