Kapil Mishra to go to corruption bureau, says Satyendra Jain will be jailed

The enraging feud in the (AAP) took an interesting turn on late Sunday night when ousted party leader elaborated on his allegations against Health Minister Satyendra Jain and claimed that he would soon go to jail.

Mishra also said that he would give the names of two party leaders to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the Tanker Scam.

"I am going to the ACB office on 11 a.m. tomorrow morning. I am going to give two person's names to them in connection with the Tanker Scam - Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel," Mishra said.

"Kumar Vishwas will believe me the day Satyendra Jain gets jailed. I said this to him too," he added.

Mishra had earlier in the day made a shocking revelation, alleging that he "saw" Jain give Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal.

"Day before yesterday, I saw Satyendra Jain giving Rs 2 crore to and I wasn't able to sleep the entire night," he said in a press briefing after meeting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Mishra also claimed that he urged the Chief Minister to disclose as to from where he got the money.

"There are several allegations on money laundering and black money against Satyendra Jain which are known to all. It is known to all that before holding the post of Cabinet Minister and after taking the oath, he gave a prominent position to his daughter and other relatives," he said.

Pledging to remove corrupt people from the party, he said that he will go to all the higher authority and make the revelation about these things.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flatly rejected the charges as absurd and baseless.

"There is nothing much that I can say about the baseless allegations that he has charged against us today. These things are not even worth answering, nobody is going to believe in it," said Sisodia in a quick press briefing.

Earlier on Saturday, shortly after being removed from the Cabinet, Mishra said he may have been axed for saying he would submit the names of those people involved in the tanker scam to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"It has nothing to do with the MCD polls, and till now, I have not received any official confirmation so far. But I met this morning, and I said that it has been a year since the report on the tanker scam was tabled and no action has been taken," Mishra told ANI.

"I had told him that I will submit the names of the responsible persons to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB)," Mishra added.

He said he would expose the names involved in the tanker scam on Sunday.

However, sources close to Kejriwal claim that Mishra did not meet the Chief Minister and neither had he submitted any papers related to the tanker scam.

"I have also written a letter to the ACB and have sought appointment from them. I will expose everyone involved in the scam and will apprise the ACB," he added.

He also denied that he was ousted for supporting leader Kumar Vishwas.

Mishra tweeted that he was the only minister who has not come under the CBI scanner and has not been charged with corruption.

"I am the only minister with no corruption charges. No CBI enquiry against me," he said.

This decision came soon after the suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP in the recently concluded MCD polls.