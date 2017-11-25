Law, not faith, runs country: Oppn on Mohan Bhagwat's 'Ram Mandir' remarks

The opposition parties criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief statement over his remarks on Ram Temple, saying that the chief is not above the Supreme and that the country is run by the Constitution and not faith.

"Mr Bhagwat is not above the Supreme and the country is run by the constitution and not by faith," Nationalist Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik told ANI.

Criticising the chief and Malik said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is losing his grip in the country, while the is losing the faith of the public.

" Is losing public faith and that is why the issue has been raised by and Sangh parivar," he added.

He further stated that the matter is before the Supreme and the verdict of the highest should be binding on everybody.

Echoing the same thoughts, leader Virendra Kumar Madan said that the web of lies created by the and has been broken.

"The people of and the whole nation have understood their false promises. Both and think that their land is slipping from their hands and hence are giving such controversial statements," he added.

Madan also said that whenever the elections come near the start giving out such statements.

"This is a political and electoral agenda," he added.

On Friday, chief said only Ram Temple will be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi in and that it was "not a populist declaration but a matter of faith".

Raking up the controversial matter, the chief said, "The Ram temple will be built at the Ram Janmabhoomi and nothing else will be constructed on that land. It will be built using the same stones and under the leadership of people who fought for it for the last 20-25 years."

While addressing a gathering at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) 'Dharma Sansad' in Karnataka's Udupi town, Bhagwat said, "We will construct it. It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change."

He said that after years of efforts and sacrifice, it (building the Ram temple) seemed possible now, while also noting that the matter was in the

