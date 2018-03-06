JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Mamata cries 'Delhi Chalo', vows to put TMC's footprints in Delhi
Business Standard

MP CM birthday vow: Promises to bear education cost of disabled children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Chouhan.

ANI  |  Bhopal, (Madhya Pradesh) [India] 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday promised to bear the education cost of differently abled children.

He made this promise on his 59th birthday in Bhopal, which he along with his wife Sadhna Singh, celebrated with differently-abled children.

Chouhan said, "If these children want to get admission in medical college, engineering college, IIT, IIM, polytechnic or wherever they want; I will pay their education fee."

He further blessed them for their future.

The Chief Minister also cut his birthday cake with the children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Chouhan.

"Birthday greetings to Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji.

His humility has endeared him to all sections of society and his hardwork has transformed MP. I pray for Shivraj ji's long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
First Published: Tue, March 06 2018. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements